A reported domestic incident at Althemer Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a man accused of hitting his school-age son.

Kenneth Manning, 50, told a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy that he had “put his hands on his son because the son started talking back and yelling,” Investigator Charles White said in a probable cause affidavit presented in district court Thursday.

White reported that Manning said he “may have hit his son one or two times.”

According to the affidavit, the deputy was sent to the 900 block of U.S. 79 in Altheimer where the victim’s mother said she had arrived home from work and found that her son had been beaten up by his father because the son had talked back about an incident that happened on the school bus.

She said the father got angry because the kids her son had gotten into it with on the school bus came to the house.

The victim said he tried to explain what had happened but did not get to because his father hit him several times in the face with his fist.

Deputies reported seeing swelling on the right side of the boy’s face and redness.

On Thursday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $5,000 bond for Manning after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with second-degree battery.

Manning was ordered to have no contact with his son until the case is settled.