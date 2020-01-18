According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Simmons First Foundation donated $4,000 to The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fundraiser.

The Simmons First Foundation was established in 2013 to help give back to the communities that have been so vital to the continuing growth and success of Simmons Bank,the press release said.

“I’m proud of everything you’re doing with the K-9 Division,” said Tommy May, Chairman of The Simmons First Foundation.

Over the past couple of months, the JCSO K-9 fundraiser has received many generous donations from the community in support of our new K-9 Soder, a Belgian Malinois, and K-9 Sergeant Courtney Kelly, the release said.

The donations received are used for purchasing K-9 training equipment and medical supplies. Thanks to the generous donations, JCSO was recently able to purchase K-9 Narcotics Detection Kits containing PCP, marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin detection.

“The Jefferson County K-9 fundraiser has gone really well and exceeded my expectations,” said Kelly. “We have some great citizens of this county and it is a pleasure to serve them and do good deeds in our county. People have been really nice, and the outpouring of love and support means more than words can express. I want to say thank you to everyone who has donated to or even thought about donating to the K-9 fundraiser.”

The release said when it comes to a sense of duty, pound for pound, Sheriff K-9s have no equal. They never hesitate to chase down bad guys and when they start barking orders and you can bet crooks listen. K-9 Soder is an important addition to the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. He is a valuable tool in the agency’s mission to protect and serve the citizens of Jefferson County and Pine Bluff.