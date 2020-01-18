Pine Bluff Police Vice and Narcotics Officers who were investigating alleged drug activity at a mobile home on U.S. Highway 65 south Tuesday arrested one person inside the home, and a second that they saw leaving it.

Tommy Hall, 46, was one of five people who were detained when officers served a search warrant at 3900 Highway 65 lot 9 on Tuesday, Detective Kevin Kirk said in a probable cause affidavit presented in district court Thursday. Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly and his K-9 partner came to the mobile home and the dog alerted in the living room and master bedroom.

During the search, officers found a plastic candy bucket containing a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside, a clear plastic bag containing pink pills and a clear plastic bag containing a greenish brown substance on an end table in the living room. A white crystal-like substance was found on the kitchen counter top and a small half-burned cigarette was found in the armrest of a recliner in the living room.

Investigators also found a digital scale on the couch in the living room.

While detectives were conducting surveillance and before they served the warrant, they saw a vehicle leaving the mobile home and turning right onto the highway without using a turn signal. Kirk and Detective Aaron Robertson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Derek Barraclough, 43.

Robertson reported that Barraclough said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and consented to a search. When Barraclough was searched for officer safety, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in his left jacket pocket. The substance field tested position for methamphetamine and weighed 5.6 grams.

On Thursday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $5,000 bond for Barraclough after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance. A $5,000 bond was also set for Hall on probable cause of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.