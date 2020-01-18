Two people were arrested Tuesday in separate incidents after they attempted to cash checks that had been reported stolen.

White Hall Police Investigator Clayton Cantrell reported that the alleged victim contacted police to report that he had been notified by Fairfield Credit Union that Annie Chamberlain had cashed a check on his account for $400 on Monday. The alleged victim said the check had been reported stolen.

Later Tuesday the alleged victim said he was notified by Fairfield Credit Union that an individual was at the Watson Chapel branch attempting to cash a #300 check. That check had also been reported stolen and the subject, later identified as Gary Dotson was detained by Pine Bluff Police.

When she was questioned, Chamberlain, 29, admitted that she had signed and cashed the stolen check, Cantrell said in a probable cause affidavit. Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth on Thursday set a $2,500 bond for Chamberlain on probable cause of second-degree forgery and theft of property.

Bond for Dotson, 40, who also admitted signing the stolen check was set at $7,500.A hold has also been placed on him for the Department of Community Corrections.