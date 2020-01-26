"Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."

It's a verse from the book of Proverbs in the Bible — a religious text hundreds of organizations in Fort Smith base much, if not all, of their ministry and teaching upon. The poor are not only a recurring subject in the Bible, they also make up much of Fort Smith — an estimated 23.2% of city residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There are around 300 churches in Fort Smith, estimates Central Christian Church Pastor Tim Beasley. Beasley said Christians, whether in Fort Smith or elsewhere, have a responsibility to help the poor.

"I don’t know how I feel about (the poverty rate). How I feel about people who don’t have medical care or don’t have clothes? I feel a pretty strong burden that we ought to be doing something," he said.

Churches throughout Fort Smith offer a variety of services, ranging from food to clothing and even transportation. First Presbyterian Church Missions Facilitator Keley Simpson said poverty is often at the forefront of clergy members' minds for this reason.

But Simpson and other clergy in Fort Smith also say churches can do more and hope to do more in the future.

"I would love to see the churches come together," said St. James Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Paul Davis.

A light that partners

Fort Smith's poverty rate isn't attributed to a singular issue, but myriad issues that play off each other. Among those are food insecurity, transportation struggles, a lack of affordable housing, a high recidivism rate and job wages.

Davis, who has lived in larger cities including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta, said these issues aren't unique to Fort Smith.

"The issue is how you manage it and how you handle it," he said.

Davis said churches' efforts are at times minimized because of a lack of collaboration with other churches or nonprofits. He gave his own church, which operated a food bank every third Saturday of each month, as an example.

"We decided to team up with Charolette Tidwell with Antioch for Youth & Family, and we started donating our funds to her," he said. "She’s open more hours than we are, she gets a better call structure than we do and she has a lot more of a variety of things she can offer them."

Similarly, clergy from churches including First United Methodist, Central Presbyterian, First Presbyterian and St. John's Episcopal meet regularly to discuss how to better serve the homeless and impoverished in the downtown area. Representatives from groups including Next Step Day Room, the Fort Smith Police Department and Antioch are often present at these meetings.

"We are able to be that light that partners with those who specialize in helping with the needs of our community," said St. John's Episcopal Church Rev. Michael Lager.

'The same basic mission'

Even if clergy in Fort Smith say they can do more, many of them have already taken steps in hopes of relieving aspects of poverty in Fort Smith.

When it comes to housing, churches including Central Christian and First Presbyterian have partnered with organizations that offer transitional housing including Next Step and Community Rescue Mission. Central Christian has also partnered with Hope Campus, an overnight homeless shelter that offers on-site services — including pathways into low-income housing — to homeless people.

These organizations strive to address housing in the region — 30% of Sebastian County residents are housing cost burdened while 40% are renters according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition Out of Reach Report.

Like St. James, Central Presbyterian, First Presbyterian, St. John's and First United Methodist all collect food to give to families in the city. Some, like First United Methodist, also offer meals to people in need. First Presbyterian also works closely with the Cooking Matters program, which trains the impoverished to prepare affordable meals to feed their families.

First Presbyterian also works with the Changing Lanes car buying program and the Fort Smith transit system. Simpson said food access and transportation are inextricably linked — an estimated one in four children and one in five people in Sebastian County are food insecure, while Sebastian County residents on average spend 31% of their household income on transportation, according to an Urban Institute report.

"Food insecurity is real in our area, and so is our transportation," Simpson said. "We do a lot of work with the transit, but the closest store may be the Dollar Store, and you’re not going to find the healthiest food there."

"We’re all trying to do the basic same mission," said Central Presbyterian Church Pastor Steven Kurtz.

'A complete solution'

Churches in Fort Smith are addressing the immediate needs of the impoverished in Fort Smith, but several clergy still say they would like to work on long-term solutions to the issue.

Kurtz said he would like to see churches be able to help people take steps out of poverty. He specifically said he would like for there to be a way for churches to work in the "empowerment and education" realm.

Simpson said one step she would also like to see clergy take is to be present at city meetings, since they are often the voice of the poor in the city.

"I don’t always see a lot of church representatives there. When I do see them there, it’s usually when there’s an issue that directly affects them," she said. "We need to be a presence. I feel like our city leadership needs to see us."

Beasley said churches should help people living in poverty "take the first step" out of their current state.

"A lot of times, when dealing with poverty, we kind of tell people, 'You take the first step, and we’ll take it from there.' A lot of times, what people need is to help them take the first step — to give them the tools and the resources and the networking just to come alongside them and be an advocate to help begin to pull them out of that," he said.

Beasley recommended churches come together and have a "comprehensive plan" for helping people in Fort Smith who struggle to meet their basic needs. This could be accomplished, he said, if every church pulled together their "benevolent budgets," or funds set aside for helping residents in need.

Davis said he believes churches can better "access the whole need" for each person living in poverty if they come together.

"Our goal is to try to figure out how to solve the problem, not just put a Band-Aid on it. I think our efforts have been putting a Band-Aid on it, but if we come together as churches, we can probably pull together our resources and get more of a complete solution," he said.