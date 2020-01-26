The Paris Lady Eagles are easily the hottest team in the area. They have turned around their season after some early losses to go on a streak of six consecutive wins. On November 21, the Lady Eagles were embarrassed on the road in a tournament played by Booneville, getting routed 51-29. Last week the Lady Eagles hosted the same Last Bearcat squad in conference play and roared to a 40-21 win in convincing style, shutting the visitors out in the first period. The streak has also showcased wins over Two Rivers and Atkins and three games where Junior Jadyn Hart went over 30 points. In the last two games, it has been another Junior, Harlie Watts, who has provided the spark. At the same time, the young squad continues to develop. They will host undefeated in conference play Lamar Lady Warriors this week but look headed toward a three seed in the conference tournament.

Other Notes From Area Play: County Line swept the games on Homecoming night last Friday against Scranton. The boys won 56-48 and the Lady Indians won 43-32.

The Indians are 13-10 but have surged to a 5-2 conference mark, sitting in second behind Mulberry.

The Lady Indians are now 6-1 in conference play and are tied for the top spot with the Scranton Lady Rockets.