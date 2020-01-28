The owners of a two-week-old storefront on Old Greenwood Road hope their new business does more than just provide customers with health-conscious beverages.

The FORT Nutrition owners Jason Cantwell and Joey Reid use supplements to create a wide range of shakes and teas. Cantwell and Reid both hope their space not only satisfies customers' taste buds but is also a catalyst for healthy eating and lifestyle choices in Fort Smith.

"Our goal is to really change people’s lives and change people's concept of nutrition and health," Reid said.

Cantwell, who in August opened up The Nutrition Den in Greenwood, said he opened up FORT because he wanted to have a similar store in Fort Smith. He got this opportunity though Reid, who developed a relationship with Cantwell first as a customer at The Nutrition Den.

"I just kept going back, trying different things and asking questions. We kind of built a relationship. I got to know him better, and then I started volunteering to help down there and learned quite a bit about it," Reid said.

Cantwell said Reid found the Old Greenwood Road location, which is south of Country Club Avenue and in proximity to businesses like Armstrong Bank, Fountain Gate Spa, The Oil Doctor and Paul's Meat Market. Reid said customers have been pleased with the location because of its convenience.

FORT cost less than $10,000 to open up because many things needed were already installed in the space, Cantwell said. The space features a wooden bar to house blenders and cups and modern furniture for customers to use once they've purchased their drinks.

Customers have a list of more than 40 shakes to choose from, including rich options like cinnamon roll, blueberry pancake and brownie batter to fruit-flavored ones like colada berry and key lime pie. There are also 15 teas that incorporate citrus, berry and tropical flavors.

Shakes are $7 and teas are $6, or $12 for a shake and tea combo. Customers can also have a dollar knocked off their order by checking in on social media, Cantwell said.

"The reactions up front are fantastic. People are coming back, three days in a row, every day. A lot of people have been doing that," Cantwell said three days into business.

Even with the positive feedback, Cantwell still hopes to continually improve the customer experience at FORT. He said they've already begun tweaking orders at customers' requests.

"From what we see, it’s fantastic. We’d love to see what people think, because if they say a shake is good but wasn’t amazing, we’ll make them another one. We’re all about making their experience phenomenal," he said. "We’ll be asking a lot more on Facebook, that kind of stuff."

Cantwell hopes his product will eventually lead customers to inquiring about nutrition, which can open up opportunities for him to educate them about healthy lifestyle choices. He also said he'll hold competitions like fitness and weight loss challenges through his store.

He hopes this practice has a "knock-on effect" throughout the city.

"The idea is that we’re not the only healthy food out there, and we encourage other businesses," Cantwell said. "A healthy community is the best one."

Located at 2816 Old Greenwood Road, The FORT Nutrition is open 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.