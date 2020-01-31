An investigation by Pine Bluff Police that began with the shooting death of a woman and wounding of a man in February 2019 has resulted in an arrest.

Terry Gray, 29, has been accused of capital murder, attempted capital murder, committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm because of a 2010 conviction for residential burglary.

The allegations against Gray are in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting death of Amanda Lee, 22, who was found in the front passenger seat of a red Toyota Camry with what police said were 12 to 14 bullet wounds to her body. She was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, David Smith, 26, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center after receiving 10 to 12 gunshot wounds, and was later transferred to UAMS where he was later released after what police said were “numerous months of rehabilitation.”

The victims were found after police were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area of Camden Road and Ryburn Road at about 9:30 p.m.

Gray, who was being held at the adult detention center on other charges made his first court appearance on the new allegations Thursday in Pine Bluff District Court.

Using video footage from a number of businesses in the area, including Fast Lane (3703 Ryburn Road), Subway (3705 S. Camden Road), Fast Mart (3700 S. Camden Road) and Taco Bell (3501 S. Camden Road) a probable cause details the incident. Video showed a white Nissan Maxima occupied by Gray and two other individuals at the Fast Lane and later on the parking lot at Subway within a few minutes of the time Smith drove the red Toyota onto the Subway parking lot and entered the business.

After Smith left the Subway, then pulled on to the parking lot of McDonald’s, video showed the white Nissan leave the parking lot on Camden Road, then make a right turn onto Ryburn Road

Later video showed a vehicle pulling onto the parking lot behind the softball complex (3895 Rybnrn Road) and someone crossing in front of the headlights and later someone walking though the parking lot of Good Faith Carr Methodist Church (3703 Ryburn Road). A subject was seen firing shots from Ryburn Road and Camden Road, then continuing to shoot while running up to the window of the Toyota which had stopped before turning onto Camden Road from McDonald’s.

The suspect was then seen on video running toward the parking lot of the church at the same time the white Nissan traveling southeast on Ryburn Road. A witness later reported seeing looking out a window and seeing a white vehicle on the parking lot behind the softball complex which traveled east on Chapel Gardens Road toward the dead end of the street then back west on Chapel Gardens Road toward Ryburn Road.

During the investigation, detectives obtained information from a search warrant that showed Gray searching Facebook for David Smith’s name, beginning at 9:42 p.m. and continuing through 10:47 p.m., which was before any information about Smith’s injuries were released to the public. The same search warrant showed that Gray started to search for Lee’s name at 10:58 p.m.

On Thursday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney ruled Gray will be held without bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with capital murder, attempted capital murder, terroristic act and felon in possession of a firearm. Gray said he would hire his own attorney.

The probable cause affidavit from Detective DeShawn Bennett names a second suspect in connection with the incident but that suspect had not been arrested Thursday afternoon.