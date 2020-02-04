In Hot Springs Village Police Department reports, a Villager was charged with DWI and taken to Saline County jail, while another drunk driver who had left the scene of a Highway 7 wreck was found by an Arkansas State Police trooper on DeSoto Golf Course, and was taken to Garland County jail.



Jan. 24

A Villager told police several items were missing from his home after his stepson retrieved some of his mother’s items after her death. He had permission to get her items, but the complainant said other items were missing: Smith & Wesson .38 short-barrel revolver, a brown ukulele and antique silverware. Loss: $1,900

An officer controlled East Gate traffic at 2:30 p.m. while a tractor-trailer truck turned around.

A black sports car with an Arkansas tag reportedly was passing vehicles at high speed eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard around 4:10 p.m. The vehicle was not located at its registered address.

West Gate staff seized a renter’s card after her brother presented it.



Jan. 25

An officer contacted an Orcera Lane resident at 4:35 a.m. to tell them the Hot Springs Police Department was out on a traffic stop with their juvenile son. When the parent called, he was told he needed to come to Hot Springs to pick up the son.

After 2 Lequita Place residents told police someone had sprinkled rose petals on front steps of the 2 homes, both signed a no-trespass statement. An officer then spoke to the suspect to tell him the consequences of a violation. In a separate report 4 days later, the suspect’s roommate told him he was no longer wanted at the home.

An officer cleared parked vehicles on Pinteurero Way after customers parked on both sides of the road at an estate sale at 11 a.m., making it impassible. While he was directing traffic, a motorist stopped to tell him she had struck the patrol vehicle. It was determined her tire hit the patrol vehicle’s tire, and no damage was done.

Two dogs were reportedly loose on Estremedura Drive.

After a hit-and-run accident on Highway 7 around 3:35 p.m., a black truck matching the description from the complainant entered the West Gate, headed to DeSoto Golf Course. An officer found the truck, which had damage matching the complainant’s description. The information was relayed to Arkansas State Police. A state trooper traveled the DeSoto course until he located the driver, who was later taken into custody. Joey August Denwalt, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and careless and prohibited driving.

A silver Cadillac reportedly was driven erratically on DeSoto Boulevard, turning off on Minorca Road and Jarandilla Drive around 7:15 p.m.

After a patrolling officer saw a white Ford pickup truck with Texas plates stopped in the middle of Villacarrierdo Drive at 11:46 p.m., he pulled behind the vehicle and activated blue lights for safety. The truck then sped off and stopped in about 50 yards. The driver drove off again and turned left onto a golf cart path. The driver said he was headed home, and said he had been drinking at a Minorca Road business. When asked how much he’d had to drink, the driver said, “Too much.” He almost fell upon exiting the pickup and was unsteady on his feet. He said he’d had 6 beers. Ronald W. Williamson, 51, Comfort, Texas, was arrested and taken to Saline County jail, where he again refused to have a breathalyzer test. Jail staff said he must be taken to Saline Memorial Hospital for evaluation before he could be accepted. Once back at the jail, he was charged and cited for driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.



Jan. 26

An officer told a vehicle re-possessor at the West Gate that he would need proper legal credentials to enter.

DeSoto Family Center staff told police someone made a hole in the men’s restroom wall.



Jan. 27

An officer stood by at 11:06 a.m. at a Manso Way home while the fire department told the resident about the open-flame policy.

After a complaint of a beeping noise at 10:56 p.m. near the POA administration building, police found the POA water crew was loading large pipes at the pipe yard to repair a ruptured water main. The machine was parked as soon as necessary parts were loaded.



Jan. 28

A deer died after a collision with an eastbound Subaru at 11:47 a.m. on Barcelona Road, just east of the Sur de Corso Way intersection. Damage: $800

Animal control staff attempted to catch a medium-sized brown dog with blue eyes near the West Gate at 12:23 p.m.

An Almazon Way resident received a warning citation for the Garland County animal ordinance.

An officer responded to a 911 hang-up call from Albacete Way at 10:33 p.m., where a child apparently had been playing with a phone.



Jan. 29

After a Cadillac failed to check in the West Gate at 12:26 p.m. p.m., an officer saw it make an illegal U-turn, blocking traffic. The driver said he works with banks that foreclose property and had a work order for an Ecuestre Drive address; however, no houses exist on the road. The driver was told how to properly enter the Village, and he left.

A Village neighbor said a man had illegally dumped trash onto Village property just off Danville Road. Police found the trash pile, which is about 300 yards north of the Danville Gate.

A motorist told police that the driver of an older white SUV pitched a cigarette butt into the DeSoto Boulevard woodline near Valencia Courts, and the vehicle then pulled into Valencia Courts.

After a report of shots or fireworks in the area of Arias Way and Fresno Road around 7:52 p.m., police found a box of recently shot fireworks at the corner of DeSoto and Fresno Road.



Jan. 30

A white Mercury Marquis reportedly was driven erratically westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 10:07 a.m.

Garland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a warrant on Cevico Lane, but the wanted individual no longer lives there.

A car collided with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard between Carmona and Fresno roads. Police found a dead deer, but the car was gone.