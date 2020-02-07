Residing in the middle of the country, Fort Smith found itself in the middle of the top ten western cities list of True West Magazine.

Fort Smith has been on this list since 2013 when it debuted at number one. Towns with western heritage submit themselves for consideration each year before the magazine selects their top ten choices in February.

"While some communities see their histories fade away, we continue to celebrate ours with the same pioneer spirit of days gone by," said the Executive Director of Fort Smith's Convention & Visitor's Bureau (CVB).

Historically, Fort Smith was the last government outpost before the "wild west" so it makes sense that it is the eastern-most city on this list. It is known for movies such as "True Grit" and "Lonesome Dove" and these were cited as reasons Fort Smith remains on America's mind.

Executive Director of True West Magazine Bob Boze Bell said that "Fort Smith was and still is a remarkable place of Old West History."

The magazine examines the preservation of artifacts and historic sites as well as community engagement to determine which cities are eligible for this honor. For Fort Smith, the biggest factor was the National Historic Site downtown where Judge Isaac Parker held court and famously declared, "Permit no innocent man to be punished, but let no guilty man escape."

The list then points out that over the course of Parker's 21 years as Western District Judge, there were 79 hangings in Fort Smith.

True West Magazine highlights the Murder & Mayhem Trolley Tour, Miss Laura's Visitor Center and Judge Parker's courtroom as major western draws to the City of Fort Smith.

Another factor in the ranking of Fort Smith was the coming U.S. Marshals Museum and its five point star design. While there is not a set date for the opening of the museum, the top ten list mentions a hopeful time frame of opening by the end of the year. The museum has already started hosting events and is waiting on funding to release a set opening date.

True West Magazine is a bimonthly publication that highlights western heritage in the United States. The edition spotlighting Fort Smith will be available on newsstands Feb. 18.