Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a man who threatened two women with a gun.

The women on Wednesday reported the man had threatened them with a gun and was making verbal threats. One of the women said the man made a gesture with his hand representing a gun to her while she was driving on Tuesday night. The other woman said the man had pulled a gun on her that night during a dispute over a cigarette, the incident report states.

The woman reportedly threatened with the gun also said "she was sure" the man had a gun in his hand and was waving it around in her front yard in the 1300 block of Boston Street. Both women said he banged on the front door and yelled at one of the women about owing him money prior to waving the gun around. She told police she did not owe him money and had no idea what he was talking about.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.