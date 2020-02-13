Monday is a federal holiday

Early voting for the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial elections will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Early voting will be conducted in Logan County Clerk Peggy Fitzjurls’ offices in the courthouses in Booneville and Paris from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Feb. 22 and 29.

The hours for March 2, the final day of early voting, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All voting on March 3 will be conducted at the polls between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There is a new polling place in Booneville as well as ballots will be cast at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place rather than the Booneville Community Building.

The polling place was changed to alleviate parking problems as well as Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to Logan County Election Commissioner Russ Parish.

Parking at the location has also been an issue at times in the past and the primary will occur while the construction of a new Casey’s is ongoing at the intersection of Holden and Main.

Also the Logan County Election Commission has closed polling locations in Grayson on the south side of the county and the Mountain location on the north side.

That leaves eight polling locations where voters can cast ballots on March 3. However, a registered voter can cast a ballot at any of the places, regardless of his or her precinct.

Polling places on the south side of the county will be the Hampton Meeting Pace, the Ione Community Building, and the Magazine Community Building.

Other places are St Benedict Hall (Subiaco Roundhouse), Scranton American Legion Hall, New Blaine Rural Fire Department, First National Bank Community Building, and Ratcliff City Hall.

November’s filing period generated one area justice of the peace race, a race for State Representative District 74 that won’t be settled until November, a circuit district judge and a JP race.

The district judge position, Position 12, is a new judgeship which will represent the counties of Logan, Yell, and Conway. counties Judges Brian Mueller, Dale Lipsmeyer, and Carol Collins are seeking the position.

The State Rep. race has three Republicans — incumbent Rep. Jon Eubanks, Curtis Varnell and Shawn Bates — vying for the spot on the November General Election ballot opposite unopposed Democrat June Anteski.

In JP District 9, which is located south of Booneville, incumbent Gerald Hodgson, an Independent, drew a November opponent in Philip Blankenship, who has filed as a Republican.