A Pocola man was arrested Tuesday night after police allegedly found him with power tools and drugs after he fled his arrest.

Johnny Jude Cooper Jr. was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony breaking or entering, possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance, possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal and fleeing on foot and on an unspecified warrant issued outside of Sebastian County. Cooper on Tuesday allegedly stole power tools out of two trucks, ran from Fort Smith police and had multiple narcotics on his person, according to the arrest report.

Police around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday were told by a man and woman at the GuestHouse Fort Smith, 3600 Grinnell Ave., that a man later identified as Cooper took power tools out of a toolbox in the bed of the man's truck. She said the man when confronted told her the owner of the truck owed him for the tools so he was taking them so he could charge the owner.

Officer Wes Sawyer then saw Cooper walking away from the hotel. He said Cooper took off running through a yard and threw a white baggie while fleeing.

Cooper then faced Sawyer, who was able to detain him.

Sawyer found three baggies with meth, several xanax pills and a small amount of marijuana inside the baggie he stated that Cooper threw during the pursuit. He later found three sawzalls, a skill saw and a drill next to the pool at the hotel, and an air compressor Cooper admitted to stealing from another truck inside Cooper's room.

Cooper bonded out of the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, according to arrest records.