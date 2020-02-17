The Arkansas Highway Commission made its sixth of 12 stops around Arkansas recently, holding public meetings to discuss Issue 1.

The issue to retain a one-half percent sales tax for road preservation will be on the general election ballot Nov. 3.

About 100 attendees turned out Thursday at The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown to look over several large maps of highway construction draft proposals by the Arkansas Department of Transportation should Issue 1 pass.

There were plenty of politicians and public officials from Crawford and Sebastian counties as well as surrounding areas. Four of the five Arkansas Highway Commissioners were also in attendance, making themselves available to answer questions after the event.

There were also several local residents who came to view the plans and listen to ARDOT Director Scott E. Bennett, P.E. as he gave a presentation explaining the pros and cons of what will occur if Issue 1 passes or fails. He mentioned several key points that Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson of the Fort Smith region previously discussed at a meeting in Lavaca, reported in the Feb. 10 edition of the Times Record.

Bennett’s presentation was followed by a Q&A session. State and county politicians spoke, as well as House of Representatives candidate Jim Reynolds and a few area residents offered their opinions.

Reactions were primarily positive. Fort Smith resident Richard Griffin even complimented ARDOT for the work they’ll be doing on Towson Avenue.

Bennett said, “I think it was a very successful meeting. We had a good turn out and good comments. Across the state, the response has been positive overall.”

There was some dissent from Frank Newman of Greenwood. He said, “Most of the newspapers keep talking about a one-half cent sales tax. It’s one half of 1 percent.”

Robert Moery, campaign manager for “Vote for Roads Vote for Issue 1” explained one half of 1 percent versus 0.5 cents. “It’s half of a percent, which is half a penny.”

A one-half percent sales tax ranges from a half a penny on a $1 purchase to $5 on a $1,000 purchase, for example.

Newman, expecting to be booed and hissed, said, “I had an experience 10 years ago ... we were going to have a cable median barrier between Greenwood and Fort Smith. It cost almost a half-million dollars. I talked to the Fort Smith manager at that time. He really couldn’t give me a logical reason why they were building it other than it seemed like a good idea. To me, that's an issue of mismanagement.”

Bennett stated, “The cable median barriers don’t just seem like a good idea. They are a good idea. Every time one of those is hit, it saves a potential crossover crash, which usually results in a fatality. As long as we’ve got them up there, they’ll save thousands of lives.”

Newman added, “[Mismanagement] would also apply to a huge bridge across the Arkansas River, because it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. If you go out to the river bottom past Barling, you will have to put mountains of fill in there just to build a highway. That’s another terrible waste of taxpayers money. We need to fix the highways [we have] and don’t try to rebuild everything.”

Commissioner Gibson estimated the bridge would cost $500 million at the Lavaca meeting.

Sen. Mathew Pitsch said, “Not to be critical of Mr. Newman’s opinion, but as majority leader in the House of Representatives two years ago, I counseled our members that the only thing they will ever vote for that directly causes a job is to vote for highway funding. Education does [create jobs] in its long-term to get you developed into something that’s a tax-paying economic engine of your own.”

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said, “We don’t have enough money to take care of the system as it is. You can’t make road and bridge improvements without consistent revenue and multi-year planning. We have to be advocates and encourage people to vote for this.”

Moery made clear, “This is not a new tax. It’s not a raised tax. It’s a continuation of something people are already paying.”

Examples of road work elected officials in the Times Record area are hoping will be pursued include the continuation of I-49, bypasses for Mena and Greenwood, and congestion relief in Fort Smith.

Rep. Cindy Crawford said, “My goal would be to take care of what we have first, that being Rogers Avenue. We’re growing, which is a good thing. Living things grow and growing things change. It’s time to add to Rogers Avenue so we can get through quicker and keep accidents from happening.”

Pitsch said, “Look what we did at Chaffee. We built five miles of highway. We’ve got almost 3,000 new homes. We’ve got an osteopathic college and a physical therapy college. We now have ABF, ArcBest Trucking’s headquarters. All of this because [people] think there’s going to be an interstate here. That’s how economic development works, period. Not to be critical of folks who don’t want to build new highways, but new highways develop communities and new developing communities build highways. They go like a hand and glove; they go together.”

Crawford added, “When they finish I-49 in our area, it’s going to be a great economic development for us. It’s going to bring more into Fort Smith and the area. It’s also going to add safety. You’re going to be getting some traffic off the heavier used roads just like we saw when they added Phoenix Avenue to Rogers Avenue. That helped a great deal. Phoenix took a lot of congestion away.”

Bennett said, “If Issue 1 passes, a lot will go into what has to be done. A lot of these projects will have to be phased. A lot of it will depend on the availability of contractors. We don’t want to overload a specific area with too much work. We’ll be spreading this work out over a 10-year period.”

Highway construction is predicted to add approximately 3,600 jobs such as contractors and construction crews if Issue 1 passes. That doesn’t include the potential growth of businesses already established in Arkansas or bringing new businesses to the state.

Bennet said, “The programs we’ve had so far have generated a lot of jobs. Our contractors here in the state have grown quite a bit. We think they are up to the task.

Crawford said, “What we need to do is expand what we have. Take care of the bridges, roads, and potholes so we don’t ruin our wheels, which I’ve done. Having a highway commissioner from Fort Smith [area] on the board, I think we’re going to see some great things happening.”