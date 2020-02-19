When Anita Downs had small children she was home-schooling she developed an idea for a children’s educational book.

Life, as it will, kept getting in the way and although her children now grown, she has written the book Persons Of Speech, published through Christian Faith Publishing in Pennsylvania.

“I wrote it probably 20 years ago but I submitted it to them in October and signed a contract in Dec. 30 of 2018,” said Downs.

The characters are Nancy Noun, Vera Verb, Pete Pronoun, and Adjective Annie with each representing a separate story within the book.

The book is targeted for ages 5 to 11. The stories are also written in rhyming verse.

The book is also somewhat of a family affair as Downs’ niece, Audra Bridges, is responsible for multiple pieces of the artwork in the book.

“One of the stories is all her (work),” said Downs. “Part of the artwork was by the publisher but (Bridges) did do all of the character designs they used.”

The book is available in hardback and paperback on websites Amazon, Barns and Noble, Books-a-Million, will be available in e-book form, and is also being marketed internationally.

Downs has also visited with several area schools, including Booneville and her alma mater in Magazine — she is a 1981 graduate of J.D. Leftwich High School.

She has also scheduled readings and book signings in the Logan County libraries in Booneville on March 14, and in Paris on Feb. 29, as well as at the Fort Smith Public Library on March 10, and at the Franklin County Library in Ozark on March 28.

Downs has plans for a sequel of the other four parts of speech — interjection, conjunction, adverb, and preposition — depending upon success of Persons of Speech.

Downs is married to Dain Downs. She has two children, Megan Wagoner and Shane Downs.