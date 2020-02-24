First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St., will hold its monthly book review at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, on Leap Day in the church fellowship hall.

Lela Murray, a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church, will review “Measure of a Man: From Auschwitz Survivor to Presidents’ Tailor” by Martin Greenfield with Wynton Hall.

“‘Measure of a Man’ is the memoir of the renowned tailor, Martin Greenfield,” according to a news release. “This inspirational story of first-hand heinous, unbelievable actions against humanity that begins when he was a boy, with separation from his family and his subsequent experiences in a German concentration camp. There, he experienced the horrors of human cruelty. The events are recounted with great detail so the reader gets a strong sense of the atrocities that occurred. It was in the concentration camp where Martin got his first lessons in tailoring and learned that clothes possess power. When he wore a torn Nazi shirt under his prison garb he had accidentally torn while cleaning he was treated a notch better.”

“Miraculously, Martin survived the concentration camp and death march,” according to the release. “In the late 40’s and 50’s after the liberation, Martin discovered he had family in the United States.”

He immigrated to New York and started working at a famous clothier. The book also describes his rise to success and the many presidents and famous clients he served, according to the release.

The First Baptist reviewer, Murray, is a member of the Lydia Sunday School Class at Watson Chapel church. She is also a member of several organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Bess Jenkins Club, Mathontes, United Daughters of 1812, UDC, the Jefferson County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society, according to the release.

Murray and her husband have two daughters, Susan Albright of Pine Bluff and Rhonda Watts of Jonesboro; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They lived on the family farm near Sherrill for 31 years before moving to Pine Bluff in 1993. She retired from Sissy’s Log Cabin where she worked for 16 years.

The public is invited to attend the book review. Door prizes and refreshments will be furnished.