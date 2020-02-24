Lady D’z Women & Men Consignment Boutique, 2215 E. Harding Ave., Suite 5, celebrated its official grand opening Feb. 15 with a ribbon cutting.

The Redcoats from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the event. Special guests included Mayor Shirley Washington and Councilman Steven Mays, according to the Chamber newsletter. Lady D’z offers women’s and men’s clothing, including suits, formal attire and outfits for other occasions, according to the newsletter.

Details: Diane L. Parker, 870-592-3142.