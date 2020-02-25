Delores Kelley presented the program, “Personal Development,” at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting was held at the Centennial Fellowship Church in White Hall.

Kelley said women spend a lot of time focusing on taking care of others and must take time to take care of themselves, according to the presentation.

Her 10 tips on Personal Development were:

1) Socialize — Loneliness is a bigger predictor of health problems in later life than a poor diet, smoking or lack of exercise. One must find ways to interact with others.

2) Mindfulness/Meditation — Practicing deep breathing or other practices that allow you to focus on presence in the moment can be helpful in reducing stress.

3) Exercise — Daily exercise can boost endorphins that help mood and overall wellness. Find an exercise routine that works for your mobility and schedule.

4) Healthy Diet — Healthy eating is a key to overall health, including mental health.

5) Practice gratitude — Take time to think about the experiences that brought you joy.

6) Laugh — It can lift your mood to have a good laugh.

7) Enjoy music — Listening to music that you especially enjoy can boost mood similar to meditation. Combining physical activity with music can compound the effects of both.

8) Learn to set boundaries. We all have the right to say “no” and not feel guilty.

9) Engage in positive self-talk. It is fairly simple to push negative thoughts about ourselves back. Become aware of negative thinking.

10) Don’t hesitate to seek professional help. Seeking the council of a mental health professional can improve your quality of life and reduce symptoms of mental illness.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Cathy Lewis, president, welcomed members and guests, according to the news release.

For Show and Tell, Sue Womack showed quilt blocks that she is completing and Tamieka Golden talked about her yard project.

Kelley said 1,131 food items have been collected for the Transformation Project at Centennial Fellowship Church.

Ann Thornton, attended the meeting as a guest of member Patsy Brown. Linda Carter was recognized as Heart-N-Hands newest member.

Nancy Rosen, community service project chairwoman, announced that she, Margaret Thomas and Warna Turner had donated Bingo items to the Arkansas Convalescent Center and set a date to help residents play Bingo.

Lewis thanked everyone who participated in club and county activities. Patsy Brown, Debbie James, Kaye Richardson, Connie Herrin, Liz Crosby, Rosen, Linda Murray, Sandy Smith, Joyce Johnson, Sarah Payton, Kelley, and Brenda Robinson attended a String Art Workshop Lewis taught.

Jo Ann Carr, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Community service chairwoman, held a second cot sheet workshop. Sue Womack and Dianna Winfree took sheets home to complete for the second delivery to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Kids First.

Activities that the club can look forward to attending are: Clothes Pin Dolls Workshop on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Centennial Fellowship; leader training at the Extension office at 9:30 a.m. followed by the board meeting at 10:45 a.m.; “Cookie Distribution Project” on March 3 following the board meeting at the Extension office; Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Spring Workshop on March 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Ferndale; AARP Driver Safety on March 16 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Extension office.

For more information on Personal Development, contact the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at 870-534-1033.