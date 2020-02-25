Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will honor eight retired educators during its Finer Womanhood Observance Banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

“The chapter welcomes their 32nd Finer Womanhood Observance as an opportunity to commend educators for their initiative, loyalty, devotion, courage and endurance,” according to a news release. “The retired honorees are recognized for providing their students with a wealth of knowledge necessary for them to pursue their endeavors in life.”

The theme, “Recognizing Dedicated Service to Education,” acknowledges the honorees and their contributions to education in Pine Bluff and neighboring communities. The banquet will also feature a video presentation of each retiree.

This year’s retired educators, years of service in the field of education, and school districts/higher educational institutions they retired from are:

• Bobbie J. Bradley, 28 years, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

• Brenda S. Butler, 40 years, North Little Rock School District;

• Tamara C. Harden, 31 years, White Hall School District;

• Valerie R. Kirklin, 39 years, Pine Bluff School District;

• Vickie A. Liddell, 22 years, Dollarway School District;

• Geraldine B. Rowdy, 35 years, Pine Bluff School District;

• Pamela M. Russ, 40 years, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

• Faytrene N. Thomas, 40 years, Pine Bluff School District.

Honoring these educators has been a major project of the chapter for 32 years. This idea was conceived by sorority members, Lula B. Gray, Sharon H. Fletcher and the late Vivian M. Kelley.

Zeta Phi Beta was founded in 1920 at Howard University at Washington, D.C. This year the sorority celebrates one century of service.

The sorority is under the leadership of Valerie Hollingsworth-Baker, 25th international president; Kathy Tatum, South Central regional director; Beverly Cook, Arkansas state director, and Anissa Evans Buckner, chapter president.

Banquet tickets may be purchased from members of the chapter or by calling Genevia Thomas at 870-489-1262.