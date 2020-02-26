A Pine Bluff man who had active warrants for his arrest will also face a felony drug allegation after a bag containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in the pocket of a jacket where the man had been sitting.

Robert Williams, 35, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by David Freeman that pulled up to the gate at the apartments at 2103 S. Beech St., Monday, then pulled away rapidly.

Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musselwhite reported that he and other task force members were in the area and were familiar with the car because Freeman had been banned from the apartments by the realty company.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle just as it pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of West 20th Avenue. Williams, who was sitting in the passenger seat, had no identification. Freeman was arrested on an active warrant and a check with the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center database showed that Williams is on probation under active supervision and in addition to the felony warrant, there were two active misdemeanor warrants for him.

Williams was not questioned about the suspected drugs which will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis because he exercised his right not to make a statement.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $10,000 cash only bond for Williams after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance.