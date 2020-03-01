Editor's Note: This article is an attempt to boil down the basic beliefs of each candidate in a paragraph. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Information was predominately from isidewith.com, a non-partisan website that collects answers from all candidates and uses answers you input to show with whom you align most and least, and why.

Joe Biden: Former Vice President Biden's top qualities are his leadership and charisma with top themes of big government, collectivism, multiculturalism and globalism. Biden presents moderately secular ideas and is moderately concerned with the environment. He believes America should be somewhat more diverse and expressive with slightly more personal freedoms. Biden thinks that the best decisions are made when everyone has a say.

Mike Bloomberg: Former Mayor of New York City, Bloomberg's top qualities are his leadership and patriotism with a top theme of environmentalism. Bloomberg presents neutral ideas on religion and higher than moderate concern about the environment. He believes we should have slightly more diversity, expression and personal freedom. Bloomberg also feels we should be slightly slower to engage our military. He believes we should engage in the global economy slightly more in order to compete in the global community. Bloomberg strongly believes everyone should have a say in decisions that impact them.

Pete Buttigieg: Former Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Buttigieg's top qualities are his leadership and charisma with top themes of environmentalism, secular, left wing and progressive. Buttigieg recently began stating that "God does not belong to a political party," but otherwise presents secular political ideas with a high priority on the environment. He sees the privacy of a citizen as more important than the security of that citizen from the government. Buttigieg believes America needs to be much more diverse and expressive with much more personal freedom. He sees pacifism as more viable than military action. He thinks that it's extremely important for everyone to have a say in decisions.

Tulsi Gabbard: Representative from Hawaii, Gabbard's top qualities are her leadership and charisma with top themes of democracy, decentralization, environmentalism and isolationism. Gabbard presents predominantly secular ideas and puts an extremely high priority on the environment. She believes citizens have a right to privacy over the government having access to their information for security. Gabbard strongly believes America should have slightly more diversity, expression and personal freedom. She strongly believes we should be slower to engage our military. Gabbard thinks we should focus on America's economy rather than the global one. She strongly believes it is vital for everyone to have a say in decisions.

Amy Klobuchar: Senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar's top qualities are her leadership and patriotism with top themes of environmentalism, centralization, big government and collectivism. Klobuchar presents moderately secular ideas with a high priority on the environment. She believes we should put some more priority on expression, diversity and personal freedom. Klobuchar thinks we should use our military less often. She strongly believes we need to engage in the global community in order to succeed in the global economy. Klobuchar thinks more people should have a say in decisions for best results.

Bernie Sanders: Senator from Vermont, Sanders' top qualities are his leadership and charisma with top themes of left wing, big government, environmentalism and progressive. Sanders presents higher than moderately secular ideas and puts a high priority on the environment. He puts the highest priority on a citizen's right to privacy of all the candidates. Sanders strongly believes America should put a higher priority on personal freedom, diversity and expression. He strongly thinks America should be much less eager to use our military. Sanders strongly believes more people should have a say in decisions the government makes.

Tom Steyer: Businessman and philanthropist, Steyer's top qualities are his leadership and charisma with top themes of big government, environmentalism, secular and left wing. Steyer presents higher than moderately secular ideas and puts an extremely high priority on the environment. He slightly prioritizes a citizen's right to privacy rather than their security. Steyer believes we should be much more diverse, expressive and have more personal freedom. He thinks we should use our military slightly less often. Steyer believes that it is vital for everyone to have a say in decisions for them to be strongest.

Donald Trump: President Trump's top qualities are his charisma and patriotism with top themes of right wing, assimilation, individualism and nationalism. Trump presents religious ideas as a priority and puts human beings over the environment. Trump somewhat prioritizes the security of citizens over their right to privacy. He strongly believes in keeping things as they are and that we should use our military as a primary answer to resolve conflicts. He prioritizes America's ability to hold its own in the global economy. Trump believes that only those with the best ability should have a say in public decisions.

Elizabeth Warren: Senator from Massachusetts, Warren's top qualities are her leadership and charisma with tops themes of secular, left wing, environmentalism and collectivism. Warren presents extremely secular views as a priority and is extremely concerned about the environment. She believes people have more of a right to privacy than the government has the right to know in the name of security. Warren strongly believes America should value personal freedom, expression and diversity much more than we currently do. She also strongly believes we should back down on how much we use our military. Warren thinks more people should have a say in decisions the government makes.