Teams from Alma and Greenwood will compete this week in the state robotics championship at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

ATU will host more than 800 students in grades 3-12 from every region of the state during the 2020 VEX Robotics State Championships on Thursday, and Saturday.

Competition will take place at John E. Tucker Coliseum, 1604 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. ATU STEM Education Collaborative is acting as host for the event.

Teams will compete for berths in the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championship at Louisville, Ky., in April.

West central Arkansas communities that will be represented in the state championships at Arkansas Tech will include Alma and Greenwood.

For more information about the VEX Robotics State Championships at ATU, call (479) 880-4323 or send e-mail to sburnett6@atu.edu.