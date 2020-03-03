The Department of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will present a two-person exhibit featuring artists Brenda Joysmith and Kim Newton.

The exhibition opened March 3 and will continue through April 10 in the Leedell Moorehead-Graham Gallery of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building at UAPB.

Memphis native Joysmith is recognized nationally and internationally for as a pastellist and is best known for her positive depiction of the Black community, according to a news release.

“Joysmith deftly uses pastel to convey the subtleties of personality, nuances of gesture, and the style and natural rhythms of a nurturing Black experience,” according to the release.

The artist is inspired by her family, neighbors and community. She portrays the familiar, individuals, family and public scenes.

“Inspired by endless resources accessible through technology, I eagerly draw from artwork that is considered fine arts; from graphics, abstraction, and illustration as well,” Joysmith said in the release. “I gather resource material open-endedly until I expect that I have enough to explore and develop my ideas. Less prone to telling a story or composing a narrative, today I feel more freedom in focusing on just a subject, or a refrain, or a phrase.”

Newton is a San Francisco native. She later moved to Nashville, Tenn., and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fisk University and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

For more than 20 years, Newton worked with one of the world’s largest privately-held companies in America, most recently as senior vice president of consumer experience of the Hallmark Brand. She has been recognized as one of the top 100 African Americans in corporate America, according to the release.

Newton honed her skills as a fiber artist and recently decided to pursue her artistic passions more seriously. The exhibition includes a series of hand-made quilts.

“I work to create pieces that elicit a familiar emotional reaction. Emotion is the thread that connects all people,” Newton said.

Details: UAPB Department of Art and Design, 870-575-8236.