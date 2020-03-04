Crawford County reported the unofficial election results. The Justice of the Peace candidates running opposed are as follows:
Crawford County District 1
R - Jason Cox 437 votes and 79.02%
R - Christopher Del Conte 116 votes 20.98%
Incumbent Jason Cox was re-elected as Crawford County District 1 Justice of the Peace, beating Christopher Del Conte in the Republican race.
Crawford County District 4, Van Buren Precincts 1-1 and 1-2
R - Lloyd Cole 241 votes 43.74%
R - Michael Morrison 310 votes 56.26%
Michael Morrison is the new Justice of the Peace elect for Crawford County District 4, beating incumbent Lloyd Cole. Morrison obtained 56.26% of the 551 votes cast.