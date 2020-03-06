Special to The Commercial

Friday

Mar 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.


LUNCH MENUS INCLUDE:


Monday, March 9


Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, Texas bread, fresh fruit and milk.


Tuesday, March 10


Glazed ham, oven roasted sweet potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, carnival cookie and milk.


Wednesday, March 11


Sweet and sour meatballs, yellow rice, Japanese vegetable blend, multi grain bread, marble pudding and milk.


Thursday, March 12


Chicken spaghetti, corn O’Brien, sliced carrots, white bread, gelatin and milk.


Friday, March 13


Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, oven roasted potatoes, hamburger bun, warm lemon cake, mayonnaise/mustard and milk.


STRACHOTA ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:


Monday, Wednesday, Friday


Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.


Tuesday


PEPPI/Movement with Balance, 10:30 a.m.


Wednesday


Blood pressure checks.


Tuesday, Thursday


Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.


Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.