To say Seth Laster grew up around optometry might be an understatement.

Laster, who operates Laster Eye Center in Booneville, was born while his father, Dr. Shane F. Laster, was in optometry school and he has since followed his father into the profession.

Laster completed optometry school at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., last spring, started working full time in the field on June 19 of last year and started the practice in Booneville in early November.

Located at 2 Riviera Drive in Booneville, the former location of Dr. Rick Ray’s practice, Laster is available for patients on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We opened (the practice) because a lot of people were having to to drive a long way for care,” Laster said.

Laster said the center offers examinations, glasses, contacts, medical eye care such as diabetes and glaucoma as well as dry eye therapy.

The center also accepts most vision and medical insurance coverage, Laster said.

Prior to completing is degree for optometry, Laster attended the University of Fort Smith, where he played tennis, and Union Christian Academy.

Laster is married to Joni Laster, who is a speech pathologist. They have a 5-month old daughter, Journi.