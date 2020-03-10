In unrelated cases, Hot Springs Village Police Department arrested a Villager for DWI and picked up a felony Saline County parole absconder.

A Villager bought and paid for a Maserati car online, but it was not delivered as promised.

A local man learned that St. Louis cops have recovered a weapon stolen from him in 1988.





Feb. 24

At 6:35 p.m. an officer moved a small pine tree that had partially fallen on Barlovento Way.

Feb. 25

A Villager told police someone placed an open can of peaches in her mailbox.

A red-and-white truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.

A gray Ford truck reportedly drove left-of-center on Highway 7 around 11:12 a.m.

An El Espinar Lane resident said an older maroon SUV was going door to door asking residents to complete a survey “for a chance to win $100.” No description of the individual was listed in the report.

Police investigated 2 juvenile reports.

Feb. 26

An officer met a deputy at 11:29 p.m. to serve civil papers on Santa Maria Lane.

A Villager told police she paid a total of $10,500 for a 2005 Maserati Spyder on Feb. 11-12 and made arrangements for delivery, but it never came. It was advertised on eBay. None of the contact numbers were working. Funds were wired to an Indianapolis, Indiana bank, and the seller claimed to live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

An Almendra Lane resident, who had been imbibing alcohol, told police her husband pulled her hair and hit her 3 times on the head, but there was no visible injury. Her husband returned home later in the day, but she would not let him inside. Police returned to the home and he said he had become upset because the house was in foreclosure because his wife had not paid the mortgage, but he said he only yelled and cursed, then left to cool down. The report said he did not have his medication and was very unsteady on his feet. The officer wrote that given the suspect’s physical condition, he did not believe the man could have inflicted the described assault.

A Cortez Golf Course resident reported seeing vehicle lights on the course at 8:34 p.m., but it was determined the man had seen the ambulance’s headlights responding to a prior call.

Feb. 27

A Tarifa Lane resident told police he found his 2006 Ford F-150 missing from his garage at 7 a.m. Feb. 25, but he did not report it then because he feared a younger relative had taken it and hoped he would bring it back. But the Franklin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department called to tell the truck’s owner the relative had wrecked the vehicle. He drove there and saw it was totaled. The owner wanted to pursue charges.

After a 911 hang-up call on Piscina Lane, it was determined to have been dialed accidentally.

A Villager reported seeing a coyote in the San Clemente Circle area.

Feb. 28

Village police delivered a message to a Villager, telling him that St. Louis, Missouri, police had found a weapon stolen from him in 1988.

An officer told a man fishing in a pond near Coronado Golf Course that it was a policy violation.

A driver was cited for failure to yield after he hit a westbound Toyota truck at the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Maderas Drive at 9:34 a.m. The driver, Ryan Sheppard, age and address not available, was also picked up on a felony Saline County probation violation. Damage: Toyota, $13,000; GMC, $5,000

A black Dodge Ram was reportedly driven erratically near the West Gate around 5:15 p.m.

West Gate staff seized a work pass that was presented by a young man at 5:30 p.m. It belonged to his employer, a woman.

Feb. 29

A Villager told police that after a resident moved out, he had her SUV towed to Hot Springs – he is disabled and because of his hilly lot, he needed his carport’s flat space. He told police she is now saying he stole it. Also, she called the Village police dispatcher to report it stolen. The complainant said he did not want trouble and wanted a report saying it was being held by the towing service.

A complainant told police he had seen a white male driving a late-model black Ford F-150 drop off 3 dogs in the Casino Drive area at around 8 p.m., and drive off. Two were large dark dogs, and the 3rd was a small terrier. The dogs were not immediately located.

East Gate staff told police 2 men in a white Ford truck, carrying construction tools, began calling names and acting rudely around 11:30 p.m., when told no one had called him in to the Village. The driver left without entering.

March 1

A Villager who threw hot coals on the ground caused a small brush fire in the Docente Lane area. An officer maintained traffic control while the fire department worked.

March 2

Two chainsaws and a hedge trimmer were stolen from a Cortez Road storage building. Missing were a Husqvarna 373, a Husqvarna 455 Rancher and a Stihl hedge trimmer. Loss: $1,050. The building and equipment was also damaged.

After 2 911 hang-up calls on Panorama Drive, it was found a worker’s pocketed phone had dialed the emergency number.

Two rings were missing from a Resplandor Way home that is under repair. The case is under investigation.

March 3

A westbound vehicle hit a deer near Coronado Fire Station. The driver did not stop and reported it at 4:51 a.m. The report did not list the collision time. Damage: $800

A patrolling officer found a moving van blocking Lavanda Lane, and had it moved.

A Villager who needed to cancel a United Airlines ticket looked up a phone number on the internet, called it and spoke to a scammer, who charged him $300. Two additional charges for $600 were attempted, but were blocked. The victim found United’s correct number, and learned there was no fee to cancel his flight.

A gray Chevrolet S-10 reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:19 p.m.

After a report of an erratic driver pulling into a Balearic Road ditch east of Ola Way, the driver told police she thought she was on DeSoto Boulevard. When told she was not, she said she thought she was on Toledo Drive. Both were several miles away. Denise L. Smith, 53, Rubi Circle, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

A black Chevrolet pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 4:24 p.m.

A westbound driver who met a group of deer crossing DeSoto Boulevard from south to north in the area of Fenix Drive and Ecuestre Drive hit 2 deer, but continued driving home, and reported it at 11:04 p.m. The vehicle had no damage, and no injured deer were located.

March 4

An officer unsuccessfully searched for a gold Cadillac with 2 people who allegedly shoplifted from Walmart. The car headed northbound after leaving the store around 11:29 a.m.

A Villager received multiple scam calls from someone claiming to work for Microsoft.

A Villager received an email claiming the sender had obtained the recipient’s password and had a video of her. It did not request money or threaten blackmail.

An eastbound motorist on DeSoto Boulevard hit a southbound deer west of Minorca Road. A patrolling officer found the driver on the roadside at 7:13 p.m. The deer died. Damage: $1,000.

An officer watching the intersection of Balboa Drive and Balearic Road stopped a Honda that did not stop while turning right onto Balboa at 11:39 p.m. The driver was cited for driving without a license, expired registration and failure to stop. She had an active Benton warrant, and received a court date.

March 5

A driver backing at Regions Bank hit a parked vehicle at 12:29 p.m. She was cited for parking in a handicapped spot. She also had no insurance. Damage to the other vehicle was $1,500.

A northbound driver on Ponce de Leon Drive stopped at DeSoto Boulevard, but thought it was a 4-way stop sign and pulled out in front of a 2019 Ford F-150 at 12:48 p.m. He was cited for failure to yield. Both it and the Chrysler 200 were disabled and towed. Damage: Ford, $30,000; Chrysler, $15,000.

After an officer stopped a Volkswagen on DeSoto Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. for having no license plate, the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.

A brown-and-white dog with a harness ran into an East Villena Drive home around 4:50 p.m. It had no owner’s identification, and was taken to the animal shelter.

March 6

A Honda Pilot slid off Haro Lane, and was found unoccupied when an officer found the SUV after 12:17 a.m. The owner was located and said she had gotten lost before sliding off the road. She said she was unaware she needed to contact police. Damage: $600.



