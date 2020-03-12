U.S. Senator John Boozman announced that members of his staff will host five special mobile office events in March in cooperation with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The senator's staff will be set up at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Each event will give local residents an opportunity to learn about immediate job opportunities with the 2020 Census. An official with the U.S. Census Bureau will be on hand to answer questions and help interested Arkansans apply on-site. In addition, Boozman’s staff will be available at these walk-in events to help Arkansans who are having problems involving the federal government and to hear their thoughts about legislative issues.

“Working through issues with the federal government can often be overwhelming. As a senator, it is one of my privileges to help Arkansans navigate and cut through red tape — making it more convenient for citizens to use government services,” Boozman said. “I am especially pleased that my office is partnering with the Census Bureau to help Arkansans connect with these important jobs and ensure a complete count in our state.”