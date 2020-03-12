Due an abundance of caution, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) officials announced that the institution will offer online only instruction until Monday, March 30. There have been no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff, according to a news release.

In a memo to the campus community, all faculty have been instructed to use Blackboard so the institution can continue providing high quality instruction. In-class instruction is planned to resume Monday, March 30, 2020.

A potential case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified at Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) in Pine Bluff and a test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for testing as a possible case of COVID-19. The case is being treated by the Arkansas Department of Health as presumed positive. The CDC test could be officially confirmed within three to four days.

Eleven nursing students participating in clinicals, two faculty members, and several are believed to have had indirect contact with the patient who tested positive. Arkansas Department of Health Director Nate Smith says the university risk to faculty, staff and students is low. However, officials will err on the side of caution and start online delivery of courses.

All scheduled campus activities, including student programs, and athletic events are cancelled until Monday, March 30. All university-related travel by employees or students is likewise suspended.

Any further updates will be posted at www.uapb.edu/coronavirus .