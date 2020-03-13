Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a man who has threatened a former friend with a gun in the past.

A man from Spiro told police over the phone a man who he is no longer friends with who has been trying to "jump him" followed him and his cousin around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday from Planet Fitness to Walmart, 8301 Rogers Ave., and harassed them. He said he told him to step out of the truck "or he was going to drag him out of the truck" when he tried to intervene with him and his cousin arguing, the incident report states.

He said the man went back to his truck and returned with something draped over his coat. When asked if he was going to shoot, the man told him he wouldn't but that he has a gun "because that guy over there has one."

The man reporting said the man who followed him has shown him a handgun and bragged about it being "hot" in the past.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.