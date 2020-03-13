University of Arkansas at Fort Smith officials on Thursday refrained from moving their classes to an online format in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, but said the move will likely happen.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley on Thursday afternoon said she and others believe "it's just a matter of time" before the university and all others in the University of Arkansas system move all of their classes to an online format as a precautionary measure against the virus. This move would follow several others in the system, including the Fayetteville campus, University of Arkansas at Little Rock and University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.

"We’ve been keeping an eye on this, as you can imagine, for several weeks now and having discussions with the U of A system," she said.

The virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has named a pandemic, had killed at least 36 people in the United States on Thursday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Commonly known as the coronavirus, the sickness has prompted travel bans, event closures and suspensions of sports seasons in the U.S.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday confirmed six positive tests for the virus.

Riley said she and all other chancellors in the University of Arkansas system has been asked to update the university board of trustees on steps she and others are taking at their respective schools to protect students from the virus. This includes sanitizing things like countertops and doorknobs "every 30 minutes," she said.

Riley also said she is talking to students about their special needs in the event of an online transition. She said she "would not imagine" making everyone leave the residence hall in this transition.

"We care very much about our students and their safety and their health, so you can imagine that includes things like allowing them to live on campus and receive things like food services," she said. "We know most campuses go to a very limited service of any kind at that point."

If a UAFS student was to test positive for coronavirus, Riley said, the campus would closely follow orders from the Arkansas Department of Health. However, she said this concern is mitigated by the fact that none of her students are studying abroad.

In the meantime, Riley expects the students to use the University of Arkansas online blackboard system in an online move.

"It allows our faculty members to populate individual classes online for our students, with everything from syllabi to reading assignments, discussion boards," and a tool similar to Skype, she said.

Riley said the ramped-up measures the university has taken during the coronavirus spread is "quite an effort."