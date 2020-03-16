There are six new coronavirus cases identified in Arkansas bringing the total to 22. No cases have been identified in northwest Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the healthcare team met in Fayetteville Monday morning to hold a press conference at Washington Regional Medical Center. Hutchinson first stated there were four new presumptive positive cases since Sunday.

Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) Secretary of Health, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, M.D., MPh., followed up saying that two more presumptive positive cases were confirmed by commercial labs this morning, adding a total of six new cases and a total of 22 presumptive positive cases within the state.

The ADH has also received 29 more negative results since Sunday.

The current COVID-19 status for Arkansas at press time: Presumed Positive Cases, 22; Confirmed Cases, 0; Persons Under Investigation (PUI), 14; People being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk, 258; Past PUIs with negative test results, 132.

Hutchinson, who recommended no out-of-state travel until the virus is contained, said he took part in a conference call with President Trump and Vice-President Pence prior to the press conference.

Hutchinson at first said there had been four new positive cases, including two additional ones in central Arkansas and two in Cleburne County. Two more cases were reported from a commercial lab as the governor and healthcare team were either in transit or meeting Monday morning for a total of six new confirmed cases. The Arkansas Department of Health has removed the presumptive positive cases statistic from their chart and changed it to confirmed.

There are currently no confirmed cases in the Oklahoma counties bordering Arkansas.

As of Monday, the counties of Saline, Garland, Pulaski, and Cleburne all have fewer than five known confirmed cases. Jefferson County, where the first Arkansas patient was discovered, has between five and 10 confirmed cases.

Sebastian County currently has between five and nine negative test results for past People Under Investigation (PUI). Johnson County has one to four negative past PUI. The other Arkansas counties within the Times Record region have zero results at this time for either confirmed or "PUI" cases.

The ADH’s site has a map which they update daily on the same page as the current statistics for COVID-19 results in Arkansas. The ADH main page with a link to COVID-19 and influenza information is https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Smith said of the six new cases, “Four were tested in our public health lab. Two were reported to us from one of the commercial labs. The majority of these cases were related to contact in the healthcare setting and two were related to out-of-state travel to a conference.”

Hutchinson said, “This is tied to specific travel out of state. I think that's an important reminder as families are looking at spring break. Every instance of a case we’ve had here in Arkansas was preceded by out-of-state travel and people coming back. You have to be mindful of where you’re going and what you’re doing.”

Predicting the apex of the outbreak

Hutchinson said, “I can’t predict specifically the time frame for the height of this, but I know the end will come sooner if we mitigate and address these problems aggressively now.”

Smith said, “We’re trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, as well as in our nation. It may make the whole response more prolonged, but more manageable for us. We’re going to continue to do aggressive measures now to try and limit the spread as we can.”

Drive-thru clinics at major retailers

Hutchinson said, “The president asked Walmart to help develop that, along with Target and others. Target is for six major hot spot areas across the country. The initial rollout for that should not be expected in Arkansas.”

Hutchinson expressed the importance of the hospitals, such as Mercy Health and Washington Regional, for creating stand alone emergency clinics to allow people to come get tested without entering the hospital.

Loss of income

Hutchinson said, “The president and the congressional legislation does provide for family medical leave that will be covered. There will be some assistance out of that federal legislation as the senate acts on it.”

“We know there are people who will be laid off because a business might close or other circumstances. I have directed our department of commerce and how we can facilitate benefits in a quicker fashion.”

Business and supply chain

Hutchinson said, “Grocery stores will stay open. They’re open and will continue to be open for as long as we’re going through this. There’s not any need for panic buying. Everybody wants to have a few days extra supply because it might be difficult to get out at some point. We don’t need to go in there and hoard or buying for a month. The supply chain continues to work.”

The governor reminded people of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s statements regarding price-gouging is illegal, as of Arkansas Act 376 of 1997. It carries stiff fines and penalties.

Hutchinson said, “Government functions will continue. Some of the workers may work remotely. We have to get SNAP benefits out. We have to deal with Medicaid. State offices will be open.”

Hutchinson activated the Arkansas National Guard the prior week, but states that there will be no federalizing of the Arkansas National Guard as of now.

Hutchinson said, “We do know there will be an economic inverse impact as a result of the coronavirus. We see that nationally and we see that in Arkansas. We’re at the very early stages of that. I know we're going to have workers laid off as businesses slow down.

“We have to be smart in terms of our health. We do need to go about our business. We have to have the supply chain working. That generates the economy. Construction work continues. We continue to serve the public—our banking institutions. Work continues to go on and we don’t want to slow that down.

People locking themselves away and not trying to continue life with some normalcy, or the hoarding of supplies may not only leave neighbors and friends without supplies, but could be a link in the chain reaction of businesses closing their doors.

Hutchinson said, “We’ve had a spike in grocery shopping, lately. Over the long term, it’s our restaurants that are going to suffer. It’s going to be the entertainment venues — tourism is our number two industry in Arkansas.

“The biggest concern I have are those small businesses that are going to be struggling and they’re going to have to lay off some workers. We want to smooth that as much as we can. I know that Congress, the federal government and the president are looking at ways we can ease that burden, particularly on some targeted industries."

Hutchinson explained, “That’s why we have a rainy day fund. We first address the public health issue so there’s not long term consequences, then we’ll address some of the short term pain that we’re having to go through now.”

Current statistics

Follow this link to view Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson provide an update to the state's coronavirus situation: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live