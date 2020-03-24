A local man is still on the search for Fort Smith area families who lost loved ones during the Vietnam War.

Charles Foster, founder/organizer of Fallen Arkansas Veterans/Vietnam War, contacted the Times Record recently in hopes of finding more families in preparation for another event later this year to honor the fallen Vietnam War service members.

He can be contacted at chas54@cox.net. Foster asks that families who contact him about their Vietnam veteran to put the name of the love one in the subject line and then the relationship to the veteran in the email. If the person is a friend of the family or someone that knows of the family, he asks for a way to make contact with the family member.

A story was published by the Times Record in June 2019 on the Fallen Arkansas Veterans/Vietnam War Organization. The formal military ceremony it promoted was held Sept. 28. at at Ramsey Jr. High School in Fort Smith to honor the veterans who gave their lives in the Vietnam War, as well as honor their family members. Foster noted in his email "the turnout was great with many family members" attending. Mayors from several cities in the area, state Sen. Terry Rice and state Rep. Marcus Richmond also attended, he added. Others dignitaries who took part included representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, four area Honor and Color Guards, VFW members from Fort Smith, Van Buren and Greenwood, the American Legion, and the Marine Corps League. The emcee was Daren Bob.

The honored guests were treated to a small reception. Jeff Harness, commander of VFW Post 8854, opened the ceremony and called for posting of the colors. Post 8845 Chaplain Charles Hollibough offered the invocation and benediction. A reading of the "Missing Man Table Tribute" was given by Jonathon Baker. There was also a presentation on eight women who lost their lives during the war read by Johni Jennings of the 188th Air National Guard.

The families of those lost Vietnam War service members were presented memorabilia that contained several items such as pictures of the service member's metals, patches, ribbons, branch of service logo, a picture of each veteran and 60 rubbings of each veteran from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Foster made the rubbings in May 2019. At that time, he was only able to locate 29 of the 60 families he hoped to contact.

Towards the end of the ceremony a slide show was presented to the audience with all 60 veterans from 22 cities, including Fort Smith and the surrounding area. Foster also paid tribute to the survivors of the Vietnam War who were in attendance, as well as any present-day retired and active duty veterans.

A poem called "Stand Down Solider," by Toby Dewick, 11, of Carinva Christian School, was also presented by Matthew Hicks of Van Buren's Robert Jacks VFW Post 1322. At the closing of the ceremony, the Fort smith VFW Post called for the retiring of the colors and The Marine Corps League preformed the three-gun volley and the playing of taps.

"I want to thank all those who attended, participated, donated (many local businesses community of For Smith), and those who helped make the ceremony a success and helping me to honor the veterans who served, fought, gave their lives to keep us from oppression of communism and keep us free as we do to this day," Foster wrote. "I want to thank most of all the family members for their service and sacrifices they go though daily who lost a loved one in the war. Both veteran and family member gave the ultimate sacrifice and the main reason for this ceremony was to let everyone know we will never forget each and everyone who was affected by this horrible war, as well as any present or future war."

Foster went on to say there was one quote that sums up why he did this ceremony: "A wonderful lady by the name of Linda Whitehead said to me, 'It's nice to know that after 49 years after my brother's death someone still cares.'"