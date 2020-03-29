Just after midnight, the Arkansas House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that enacts a rainy day fund to help small businesses, while a proposal to aid rural hospitals and foster families still needs federal approval.

Saturday saw the first COVID-19 case in Johnson County. As the only hospital in the county, if this case becomes serious, Johnson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) will be the hospital to care for them.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the proposal during his daily press briefing on Thursday. According to Hutchinson, there will be a $250 weekly bonus given to nurses in Arkansas and a $500 monthly bonus for foster families.

Cheri Soubiron, chief nursing officer at Mercy Fort Smith, shared her response to the package, stating, "We are very thankful for the leadership of Gov. Hutchinson and his team during this unprecedented emergency situation. The thoughtful recognition of the contribution of our nurses in treating all our of patients with quality care as well as the concern for the well-being of the nursing profession is greatly appreciated."

The Times Record previously reported that rural hospitals were particularly struggling to find the funds to keep nurses employed and engaged while they are not dealing with any COVID-19 cases.

This $116 million proposal is meant to help support health care providers and Arkansas' vulnerable populations.

The governor broke down this amount to specific aids to several initiatives related to COVID-19. Approximately $55,000 of the proposal will go to direct care workers.

Rural hospitals will be able to use this money to subsidize payroll and continue helping their patients while having less income.

The proposal also included an attempt to aid telehealth resources so that health care professionals can still see patients.

Hutchinson is hopeful that this approval will come within the next few days. He noted in his press update that this would focus on providers who are not directly working with COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Hutchinson announced that he had ordered 500 more ventilators but noted that, due to demand, they cannot guarantee that they will pay the negotiated price or receive the whole order.

Saturday's press briefing stated that Arkansas has received most of its requested personal protective equipment (PPE) from the federal reserve. Arkansas is waiting for one more shipment from that reserve in order to fill the entire requested amount.