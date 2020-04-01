In light of the recent closure of Historic Arkansas Museum (HAM) and social distancing by many Arkansans, the museum invites the public to contribute a digital quilt block for a virtual community quilt.

In keeping with Arkansas quilting tradition, HAM hopes the project will be an expression of beauty, color and uniqueness for Arkansans, according to a news release.

“Just as individuals and families are diverse and unique when looked upon in isolation, the people of Arkansas all contribute to a bigger, more colorful community when woven together,” according to the release. “These blocks can be made with whatever art supplies people have on hand, but it is required that it be in the shape of a square. These squares can reflect a unique story, a family tradition, or simply whatever brings someone solace and strength during these times of isolation.”

Instructions for making and submitting a quilt block:

• Create a unique quilt block: Using a blank square outline and any choice of art supplies, create a design.

• Digitize the image: Take a picture or a scan of the block. If captured with a camera, the picture must be taken straightforward.

• Submit the block to the museum at info@historicarkansas.org or send a direct message to HAM’s Facebook page.

Currently, there is no set closing date for submissions, but a final day to submit will reflect the lifting of statewide social and travel restrictions, according to the release.

The unveiling of the virtual community quilt will happen concurrently with the reopening of the museum.

The Historic Arkansas Museum is a museum of Arkansas Heritage, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Other museums and agencies of Arkansas Heritage include Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Arkansas State Archives.