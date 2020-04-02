Fort Smith Regional Art Museum officials and supporters are hoping the public remains in a giving spirit throughout today, despite the presence of the coronavirus.

Located at 1601 Rogers Ave., the museum is participating in NWA Gives, an online fundraising effort that is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (Thursday, April 2), at NWAGives.org. More than 300 nonprofit organizations in seven northwest Arkansas counties are participating in today’s event, according to a release from FSRAM.

Individuals, families and groups seeking to help strengthen FSRAM’s educational outreach efforts can participate in NWA Gives, said Deleana Vaughan, education director for the the museum.

“Our toddlers and homeschool students, their parents and all of our members and visitors are our extended family, and we want to continue to feed everyone’s artistic passions,” she said in a statement.

Known for offering free educational activities and art-viewing opportunities via four galleries and having more than 10,000 visitors annually, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will present weekly history lessons geared to those who are ages 5-18 via the museum’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. This online service is being offered as a response to the need for social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Vaughan said.

“Our ’Art History 101 with RAM’ lessons provided through social media will be a welcomed activity for these students and families, as well as for all interested students who are at home during this time,” she said.

Families who have toddlers between the ages of 18 months and 4 and have enjoyed the museum’s Toddler Tuesdays program will benefit via its downloadable coloring pages, Vaughan said. Art fans also will get to view and read about a featured piece from the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s permanent art collection on Sundays; the permanent art collection boasts more than 500 paintings, sculptures and other pieces of acclaimed artwork that was created by regional and national artists.

Lou Meluso, executive director for the museum, said the community has demonstrated a desire to continue its appreciation of art, despite the quarantines caused by the spread of COVID-19.

“We were thrilled with the result of our invitation on Facebook for folks to share a piece of art with us,” he said. “In one post, more than 150 people participated, and the art we all got to enjoy was magnificent.”

The ongoing presence of COVID-19 has forced the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum officials to postpone their annual fundraiser, “Under the Big Top.” Originally scheduled for March 14, the event will be rescheduled for a later date. The museum also announced plans to extend its new art exhibition, “A Family Affair: Three Artists. Three Visions. One Family,” through Oct. 11, while the “Tim Ernst: Arkansas Wilderness” exhibit is slated to be seen through Aug. 30.

The 50th anniversary of FSRAM’s Summer Art Camp, which traditionally is aimed at ages 5-18 and held in July, also is being planned, according to museum staff.

“We thank the community for the longtime support that has made it possible for art to be a part of all of our lives,” Meluso said. “We will continue to do our best to share the joy of art in creative ways.”

Those seeking more information on the museum and its events can call (479) 784-2787 or visit Fsram.org and the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Facebook page.