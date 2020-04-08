Southern District of Logan County District Judge Brian Mueller last week announced another postponement for district court for Booneville and Magazine cases set for April, setting a new date and time of 9:30 a.m. on May 14 for anyone who had March or April appearance set.

Mueller had postponed March dates until April 16 but with the continued coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, he announced the second postponement Thursday.

Already postponed once, District court proceedings in Paris have also pushed back according to Judge David Rush. Anyone with an upcoming court date has been reset to May 5, at 8:30 a.m., at the Logan County Detention Center courtroom.