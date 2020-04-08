The spring Sell It Again on 10 originally planned for Thursday through Saturday of last week was one of the scores of event to be canceled in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

But Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce officials have scheduled, hopefully, a replacement event.

The seventh annual event, which typically boasts yard sales from Hackett to Ola, or Perryville, has been rescheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1 as city wide yard sales in both Booneville and Magazine.

As is the case with the Sell It Again event, or with any yard sale, vendors should have permission to display products on a given property and the items for sale must be legal.