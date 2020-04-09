Arkansas cases of COVID-19 passed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday and Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed that number in both his State of the State speech and his daily press briefing.

An additional 77 cases over the previous 24 hours put the state over the millennial number while the death toll remained at 18. As of Wednesday, there were two more hospitalizations for a total of 76.

Of these cases, 29 were in the federal correction institute in Forrest City. More inmates have become symptomatic and testing has become a priority.

According to Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sending a team to investigate this outbreak. Smith said he is hopeful the CDC will be able to contain the virus and keep it from becoming out of control.

According to University of Washington projections, Arkansas will see the peak of cases on April 24, which is several weeks earlier than originally anticipated. Hutchinson attributed this shift to residents following social distancing guidelines.

Unacast is a website that uses cell phone locations to see how far people are traveling from their homes and gives states and counties grades based on the reduction of movement.

Arkansas had a grade of C-, meaning residents have reduced their trips outside the home by approximately 50% since the pandemic started.

During his State of the State address, Hutchinson admitted that the current economic status is uncertain, but that Arkansans are resilient. He commented, “We know how to live through adversity. We know how to survive.”

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston explained that the unemployment website has been expanded to accommodate the increased applications. He also said that there were currently 80 employees ready to take calls, but there was still a backlog.

With 110,000 claims for unemployment processed as of Wednesday, Preston said he expected to process another 40,000 by the end of the week. He called this an “all hands on deck” situation in order to support those impacted by the virus.

Hutchinson stressed that this is merely a pause in trajectory rather than a slowing down of the economy. At the end of his address, Hutchinson presented his proposed budget to the legislative body and asked them to find places to reduce expenditures.

In an effort to reach out to the community, Hutchinson noted that Wednesday evening began Passover and he wished all of the Jewish people of Arkansas a happy Passover.