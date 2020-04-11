The Ivy Center for Education, Inc. took students and volunteer chaperons on the annual Arkansas Field Studies Trip Feb. 15. This year, students toured Heifer Village, the Clinton Presidential Library and the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.

Participants represented schools throughout Jefferson County and chaperons consisted of volunteers from the Ivy Center board of directors, parents and mentors from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The vision of Heifer International’s founder Dan West which includes world peace, ending world hunger and poverty and to care for the Earth was shared with the group.

“Scholars were excited to visit Heifer Village this year for the first time,” according to the release. “They really enjoyed the interactive exhibits, which included an urban farm, and petting the fuzzy alpacas.”

Tour guides at the Village engaged students in various activities that taught them about the global issues of hunger and poverty and how everyone can all help eradicate those issues by working together to benefit all mankind.

“The tour of the Clinton Presidential Center, built in honor of the 42nd President of the United States William Jefferson Clinton, was so amazing,” according to Sylvana Burgess, a 7th grader at Jack Robey Junior High School.

“I learned more historical information about President Clinton and it was fun seeing events from his life as a U.S. President. I now realize how serious the job of being president is,” she said.

Participants also found it interesting to learn first- hand about the life of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“I was so impressed to see the replica of the Oval Office and where President Clinton set at the table,” Kaitlyn Peterson, a senior at Pine Bluff High School said. “My future plans are to attend UAPB and become a teacher. Maybe one day, I could become Secretary of Education.”

The Museum of Discovery lived up to its mission,according to Watson Chapel sophomore Ronald Shelton.

“The Mad Scientist Show was exciting! I was impressed with the experiments that the scientist performed and to make it fun, he included some of the ICE scholars to participate,” Shelton said.

After the show, students and chaperons tinkered with gadgets and the Dinosaur exhibit.

“After an engaging day of fun and Arkansas excellence, Ivy Center scholars enjoyed supper at Chick-Fil-A before returning home,” said Mattie Collins, president of the Ivy Center.

Field trip participants included Allysa Darton; Aniya Freeman; Aurelia Ford; Brian Livingston; Briana Johnson; Briauna Jackson; Chandra Griffin; Charla Colen; Christopher Carter; Chyna Allen; Ciarra Collins; Cydni Adams; Damiccah Darton; Elise Darton; Jaila McFadden; Jayla Sullivan; Jonathan Burgess; Kaitlyn Peterson; Kaylee Jones; Keaten Daniels; Kelli Jones; Kennedy Jakson; Kennedy McCoy; Kiana Blake; Niala Moore; Patricia Berry; Ronald Shelton; Shayla Smith; Sydney Ventress; Sylvana Burgess; Taylor Darton; Zora Little; Martha Sullivan and Mattie Collins.

The trip was made possible through a Giving Tree Grant from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, and a donation from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Delta Omega Omega Chapter and First Sisters Outreach, Inc.

“Many thanks to the volunteers who helped chaperon the trip.” according to the release.

Details: Ivy Center for Education President Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com, Executive Director Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com, or visit Ivy Center for Education Facebook page.