Necessity is the mother of invention and resilient Hot Springs Village residents are doing their part to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve.

Pat and Guy Shaha shared their unique situation. “I left the house at 6:30 a.m. to get to Kroger Marketplace in Benton to buy toilet paper for my 101-year-old mother,” Pat explains. “They didn’t have any. I went to Walmart in Bryant and got there before they sold out. I took the paper to her assisted-living facility, I didn’t get to see her. An aide sent me a picture. We talk to one another each day. These are not fun times.”

Ann and Bob Bowman are practicing safe distancing; getting out and about as needed. The Bowmans believe humor helps them as they shelter in place. “We all know laughter is the best medicine. So many funny emails are passed around through friends. Bob read a couple recently concerning COVID-19. He literally could not finish telling me the joke because he was laughing so hard.

“We self-quarantined following our return from Florida. We drove down on March 19 visited our son and his family and returned on March 23.”

“The last 2 weeks have greatly changed our life,” Gail Harmeyer begins. She, and husband Fred work at maintaining perspective.

“Initially, we felt living in the Village protected us from the rest of the world and we could go about our business. Thanks to the daily briefings from the National Health Task Force we discovered we are at great risk, even here in paradise.

“If it’s sunny we work in our garden or boat dock. Those evenings are spent trying to get out of our chairs gracefully because of sore muscles “We are so lucky to live in this beautiful place to keep us happy during this trying time.”

Mary and Bob Christians began self-distancing on March 13 and like many others getting things done around the house. Mary laughs as she elaborates. “Bob misses David’s Burgers and my hair and nails are a mess. We both miss putting our arms around loved ones.

“He began making bowls on his new lathe, I’m trying new recipes, puzzles and reading. We have an occasional ‘date night’ and we’ve Zoomed with friends.

“We appreciate our home and the beautiful sunrises. It’s easy to take for granted the things you see every day. Now we see them in a new light. We have general anxiety because of the unknown length of the virus. But we are not afraid. We live in the best place in the world.”



