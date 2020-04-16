Some trails and areas in the Arkansas State Parks system were temporarily closed due to damage from the storms over Easter weekend.

Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism (ADPHT), made the announcement April 14.

Strong winds downed trees that will have to be removed before the affected areas can open again for day use.

“We regret having to close more trails and day-use areas in the parks when we have already had to restrict so much due to COVID-19,” said Hurst, “but we must keep our guests’ safety in mind. Park staff is working to get trails back open as quickly as possible.”

Temporary closures include:

Park is closed, boat ramp only open at Cane Creek State Park;

Barton to Elaine Trail and Watson to Rowher Trail at Delta Heritage Trail State Park;

Caddo Bend Day-Use Area at DeGray Lake Resort State Park;

Falls Branch Trail, Horseshoe Mountain Trail and Dam Mountain Trail at Lake Catherine State Park;

Jenkins’ Ferry Battleground State Park;

CCC Hike/Bike Trail at Petit Jean State Park;

State Parks had already been limited to day-use only due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Park lodges are closed, as are camping and cabin rentals. Some very popular trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, Petit Jean State Park, and Devil’s Den State Park are closed because they are spaces where social distancing is not easily practiced. Complete and up-to-date information on the parks and closings can be found at ArkansasStateParks.com/covid-19-update.

For details on reopening trails and park areas, check ArkansasStateParks.com.