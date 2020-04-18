MULDROW — Farming is expected to take a substantial hit during COVID-19, but when and how severely each kind of farmer will suffer varies depending on the crop or livestock supplied.

Livestock farms like those seen in eastern Oklahoma have taken a price hit around 90% as processing plants have scaled back their operations, said Fort Smith Stockyards Manager Budge Herbert. This market dynamic contrasts farms like Pates Farm in Muldrow, whose owner Ed Nugent is waiting to see whether the effects of the outbreak will extend into harvest season.

They both fall under the umbrella United States agriculture, which some researchers estimate will cost farmers in the country $20 billion.

“There’s so much uncertainty, I can’t tell you what’s going to happen,” said Herbert.

The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri in a report on the coronavirus estimated a -5% overall change in consumer spending on agricultural goods in the U.S. The report estimates soybean prices to decline 5%-10% while livestock was estimated to fall as much as 12%.

Herbert said the steers he’s sold have fallen from $35-$45 a head to just over $1 a head since the outbreak. His larger cattle sales have dropped from around $15,000 to $1,200.

“That hurts us, because we work off commission,” he said.

This is because meat processing plants have lowered their personnel to levels sometimes unable to run a shift. The scale-back lowers production, which in turn slashes revenue they can use to buy more cattle.

The virus’ effect on the link between the pastures and the grocery stores has also caused a shortage of meat available to buy in the stores because of a lack of production, Herbert said.

“They scarf all that up, and then we don’t have anywhere to kill cows. I don’t know what will happen,” he said.

This financial strain hasn’t hit soybean farmers like Nugent because the virus hit the United States right before soybean planting season. The potential strain on soybean farmers, Nugent said, depends on factors like the prices of goods and whether the outbreak will extend past planting season.

“The longer this takes, the harder it’s going to be to gear everything back up,” he said.

Whether Nugent feels a similar economic strain from the outbreak largely depends on how long market trends for purchasing harvested goods lasts, he said. Soybeans like the ones he grows are typically harvested in the fall and planted in spring, which he said he is planning to do soon. They were priced at $8.54 a bushel on Tuesday.

If the prices trend like they have and how the Policy Research Institute expects them to do by harvest, Nugent will feel the strain of COVID-19, he said.

“All markets have tanked,” he said.

The supply chain to complete the orders he needs for planting and harvesting is also up in the air, Nugent said. He said the disruption of business has left “a big question mark” for everyone in farming.

International trade may also impact businesses like Nugent’s. He estimated China buys about half of soybeans in the U.S. and that Europe buys “lots of soybeans as well.” China and Europe have both been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“The longer it goes, the harder it’s going to be to recover for everybody,” he said.

On the consumer end, Herbert said he has no idea how meat purchasing will trend.

“Are we going to run out and there’ll be a protein shortage? Is everyone going to buy up all the meat, it goes sky-high and we have to wait for the prices of the meat to go back down? I don’t know,” he said.

On Thursday, Nugent planned to conduct business as usual. He said he and his workers had the seed beds prepared and planned to plant them in May.

He just hopes he can do business as usual once it’s time to harvest.

“If we have problems getting the seed, that will impact our ability to grow our crop this year,” he said. “The question beyond that is, is it going to be worth it, even if we do get the seed to put that expense in the ground and not have a market?”

Herbert said he has “to come out of this OK,” adding that he doesn’t “have any other choice.”

“If it breaks me, it’s going to break a lot of people,” he said.