Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) will extend its Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meal service at its 19 Elementary Schools through the end of April. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days.
Meals are free and available to all children ages 1-18
Children or parents may pick up meals
Children may go to any location to receive meals
Child Nutrition Staff will serve meals at the building front entrance
Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch
Fort Smith Public Schools encourages following CDC Guidelines for social distancing when picking up grab-and-go meals at these locations. Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school during this time.
Elementary School Locations Serving Grab-and-Go Breakfast and Lunch:
Ballman: 2601 South Q Street
Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling
Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road
Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street
Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street
Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive
Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane
Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street
Howard: 1301 North 8th Street
Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road
Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
Pike: 4111 Park Avenue
Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue
Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street
Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway
Tilles: 815 North 16th Street
Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue
Woods: 3201 Massard Road
For more information, visit www.fortsmithschools.org