AgHeritage Farm Credit Services awarded 11 scholarships, including several in Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

The agency presented:

Nine $1,000 Customer Scholarships: The recipients are Ella Marek of Stuttgart High School, Lindsey Tilley of Rison High School, Landon Sandage of The Baptist Preparatory School, Katherine Newman of Salem (homeschooled), Kody Boatright of Beekman Charter School, Madison Walker of Tuckerman High School, Jessica Honey of Pocahontas, (homeschooled), Noralee Townsend of Rose Bud High School and Raife Burrow of McCrory High School.

One $1,000 University Scholarship: Skyler Boyle, a graduate of Jonesboro High School currently attending the University of Arkansas at Monticello, earned the University Scholarship.

One $1,000 Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship: Jalyn White of Hamburg High School is the recipient of the Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship. This year’s recipient was chosen for her outstanding academic performance and school-related extracurricular activities, according to the release.

SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Customer Scholarship Program, which was established in 2001, is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services stockholder customers. Recipients were chosen for their outstanding academic performance and school-related extracurricular activities, according to the release.

The University Scholarship Program is open to any current college student studying agriculture at an Arkansas university or college. Applicants don’t need to be customers.

The Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Southern Region stockholder customers.

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative with owned and managed assets of approximately $1.52 billion as of December 31, 2019. The company provides credit and related services to more than 3,100 farmers, ranchers and producers or harvesters of aquatic products in 24 Arkansas counties.

Branch offices are located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart.