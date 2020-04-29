After Tuesday’s report that city directors were unaware of the city being out of compliance with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consent decree, City Administrator Carl Geffken stated he believes the city will not be fined and cited a reduction of fines in 2016.

According to Geffken, “Given last year’s flood, COVID-19, and the City’s good faith and best efforts since January 2015 to comply with the consent decree, including a 167% rate increase, we do not think DOJ and EPA will assess stipulated penalties.”

The consent decree notes that the EPA has the right to enforce or waive any fee the city accrues.

The EPA has not called for Fort Smith to pay the fines it is building up while it is out of compliance. If the EPA decides to call in this fine, Fort Smith is accruing $6,000 per day.

In 2016, the city was fined $241,800 but the EPA decided to reduce the fine to $120,900 and the Arkansas congressional delegation worked for over seven months and eventually got the fee waived, Geffken explained.

Geffken is hopeful the same will take place with this situation and said he believes Fort Smith has a chance for this because the city has attempted to stay in compliance and cannot afford to do more.

There is ongoing communication between Fort Smith and the EPA in requesting relief on the time frame of this consent decree.

The first milestone of falling five miles short of the required replacement pipes in 2019 has a contract coming for that to be finished.

The second milestone of a plan for 2018 replacements is set to be finished in May.