More than 40,000 pounds of chicken donated from Tyson Foods will be distributed by the River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) to the public for free on Thursday at Waldron High School.

Tyson Foods, headquartered in Springdale, donated the flash frozen chicken products to the RVRFB for the public distribution. The distribution will be held on Thursday at Waldron High School, 1560 West Sixth St., in Waldron beginning at 10 a.m. and will last until product is fully dispersed.

The donation — a 40-pound box of chicken product that may be shared with friends and family — is tied to Tyson’s strategic long-term partnership with the RVRFB, a news release states. In addition to donations of frozen protein products, the company’s grants over the years have allowed them to expand freezer capacity, which allows the food bank to house more food to distribute to its clients.

Thursday’s donation comes weeks after Tyson Foods donated 73,000 pounds of product to the RVRFB, which was distributed to the public in Fort Smith on April 1.

How it will work Thursday

The drive-thru will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vehicles may enter the high school parking lot from Highway 80. Each vehicle will receive one 40-pound box of product. This distribution is free to the public. No ID or proof of residency is required.

What the public needs to do

The public is asked to respect appropriate social distancing guidelines. When a member of RVRFB staff calls on a vehicle, the driver must:

· Advance slowly to the front of the building.

· Stay inside vehicle.

· Keep window up.

· Pop trunk.

Staff members will load the items in the trunk or truck bed, but due to social distancing guidelines, they will not load any items inside the main compartment of the vehicle, as a way to avoid contact.