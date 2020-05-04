The board of directors’ agenda is mostly filled will the next step of zoning and uses approved by the planning commission, with the exception of a request to continue the funding of the Utility Department call center.

The first item on the agenda is the approval of commercial use of a cellular tower at 1515 South U Street.

Planning Director Maggie Rice wrote a memo reviewing the events of the neighborhood meeting and the planning commission’s approval of the request.

However, SBA Monarch Towers III, LLC’s attorney appealed the decision and cited the city code that requires maximization of existing tower usage.

The company’s attorney, Jonathan Prazak, wrote that planning commission "draft minutes...do not indicate that the Planing Commission performed any independent on the issue of co-location.“

During the April 14 meeting of the planning commission, AT&T provided maps that indicated the SBA Monarch Tower a quarter of a mile from the site in question was not able to cover the area this new tower would. Prazak says this map only shows one study and believes the board should request an independent.

Aaron Shank, attorney for AT&T responded to this appeal stating that this site was carefully selected in order to provide more wireless coverage to Fort Smith.

Several attachments were included in Shank’s letter, some of which presented alternatives and why those locations were not feasible.

The location was chosen because it was deemed out of the way, out of view and improved cellular coverage.

The next item on the agenda was a request for a near-blanket Planned Zoning District (PZD) of the historic district of Fort Chaffee.

This new PZD is an effort to avoid zoning issues that have occurred previously.

Rod Blake and Steve Beam were the last owners to try and get a PZD and are outside the proposed area. Both owners are opposed to this rezoning because theirs were denied by the board of directors on April 2.

In a memo, Utility Director Lance McAvoy cited the call center as crucial to helping residents of Fort Smith during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to McAvoy, it is “instrumental in answering questions to allow citizens and customers to practice social distancing by answering questions over the phone, directing calls to the proper City Staff, and setting up accounts.”

McAvoy is requesting the board to allow funding for the call center for the remainder of 2020.

The meeting is on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the Fort Smith Convention Center and will be streamed online. In order to comply with social distancing, there will be no town hall following the meeting.