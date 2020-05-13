On April 28, President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act. That order recognized the challenges meat and poultry processing facilities face regarding reduced capacity and plant closures.

This order was a challenge not only to the production companies but also to local grocery and meet suppliers. One local meat market was ready for the challenge and that was Clampit’s Country Kitchen.

“I’ve had to adjust how I do my job. It was easier before the pandemic as I was able to call my suppliers and get next day delivery,” said Clampit.

He normally ordered from 3 or 4 sources and now it is 5 to 6 meat producers. He's spending several hours on Sundays checking who has the meat he needs and choosing which plant can supply him correctly.

Typically, when he needed 20 items, he’d order 20 items. Now, he must order 60 just to see what he can or cannot get. “For example, I ordered 8 cases of pork butts and got only 3. Ordered 2 cases of chickens and got 1. I’ve had a very difficult time finding short ribs.”

He said his store has always worked with fresh meats, but lately ordered frozen products to keep his inventory ready for his customers.

“There’s lots of people out there who want to do business, so I seek those people out. The other challenge is pricing,” he said. The plant closings were sudden and there was an abundance of meats. “Restaurants were closing and at the beginning there was ample fresh meat selling at great prices as everyone was trying to get rid of their perishables.”

As Clampit’s use mostly fresh, it was easy to secure stock that wasn’t going into the restaurants.

As a country, there has been much ground meat consumed. “Primarily here, we grind bottom round flats and chuck, mixed with steak trimmings. That’s our burgers for the store which we had to adjust as the rounds and chucks for all customers rose significantly in price. Because the more expensive cuts such as top sirloins has been lower, that’s what we’ve used for our ground beef. I can get prime sirloin cheaper than round steak. There was a period of time when prime steaks were close in price to chuck and round and this pricing is something I’ve never seen in 30 years,” said Clampit. “Right now the pricing is getting back to its normal state.”

Prices are controlled by the biggest packers and meat is not being exported outside the U.S., he said. “I don’t think there is a terrible shortage, but supplies are limited,” said Clampit.

He said he could foresee the plants having difficulties as many employees are close knit families of mainly Hispanic background living together and traveling to and from work and working very closely in all aspects. “It is a very tight knit community.” He said he wasn’t surprised when the virus spread quickly in these areas.

“I expected this a couple of months before plants were closed and that’s when I started planning ahead of my normal routine.

“We’re buying as aggressively as we can to fill our customer’s expectations and we’ve been very lucky to fill their needs.

“We’ve been very blessed as we’ve had about a 50% increase in sales overall since this started and we’ve worked hard to deliver a product our customers have always expected. We do all we can do to take care of them. Til now, I’ve not had a price increase, but this past weekend I’ve had to go up 50 cents per pound on ground beef. That’s the only price we’ve changed since this started.”

He said the lower price meats went up, but the higher quality steaks, etc. went down, so pricing was rather a “push” for them. Clampit’s market grinds all their meat in store and right now are using steaks and brisket for excellent hamburger.

Naturally the catering and restaurant business has been negatively affected. “We’ve lost 10s of thousands of dollars in that part of our business, but everyone is still working in my store. We’ve actually hired a couple of new people and plan to hire a few more as we prepare for summer.

“We’ve worked extra hard to serve our community and support everyone facing this crisis.”

He said they will be happy when social distancing is not so restrictive as they plan to add onto the patio for outside dining and look forward to catering more local celebrations. “We want to keep growing.”

Joey and Lynn Clampit of Hot Springs Village are owners of Clampit’s Country Kitchen and Meat Market, 5398 N. Highway 7. Current hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, feel free to call them at 501-204-5030. “We’re so anxious to get back to normal hours and services as soon as we can. We love our community and appreciate it so very much.”



