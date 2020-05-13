The Hot Springs Village recreation department is reopening some amenities. It might look a bit different though. They are currently operating under Phase 1 Strict Social Distancing Directives and Guidelines.

Hot Springs Village Green Market opening has been set for Thursday, May 21, and will follow directives set up by the Arkansas Department of Health. This directive includes social distancing and farmers only. No artisan or craft vendors at this time. The market will be open each Thursday through September from 8 a.m. to noon at Grove Park.

The DeSoto Marina will reopen on Friday, May 15 under strict social distancing directives and with limited hours and operations. The marina will offer fuel and bait sales only on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Complete operation directives are being developed to ensure a contactless service and will be available at https://explorethevillage.com/members/hsv-covid-19/ once comp lete.

At Lake DeSoto Marina on Saturday, May 30, welcome the summer season to Hot Springs Village. There will be an open house and showcase what DeSoto Marina has to offer for 2020. Enter to win prizes throughout the duration of the event and join them for a sunset cruise beginning at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

A pop-up dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 on the driving range of Magellan Golf Course. Check HSVTicketSales.com for details coming soon.

The bocce lanes and lawn bowling courts are open for individual member play at this time; however, users must maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times.

The Coronado Tennis Center remains open for play and continues to limit play to advance reservations and property owners only. Social distancing of 6 feet remains in place.

DeSoto Dog Park remains open for use for property owners only. All pet owners must maintain a social distance of 6 feet. All Hot Springs Village trails remain open. Users should maintain 6 feet of social distance and while leashed pets are allowed on trails, remember to pick up after your pet.

The RV Park reopened for property owners who are Arkansas residents and want to travel for leisure on Friday, May 1. Reservations can be made by contacting the Coronado Community Center at 501-922-5050. All reservations and payments will be made over the phone and advance reservations are required.

The Coronado Fitness Center reopened on Thursday, May 7, under strict social distancing directives. The gym has been reconfigured and a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to enter the facility during each workout block. Entry will be on a first come, first serve basis. Workout periods will be divided into 90-minute blocks and specific hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

Call the Coronado Center at 501-922-5050 for hours of checking in and out and workout blocks. Check-in will close once the 30-person capacity has been reached or the workout block begins. The facility will be locked between each workout block.

The following areas will be closed during Phase 1: Indoor Walking Track, Locker Rooms, Lockers, Pool, Whirlpool, Sauna, Steam Room, One on One, Personal Training, and Massage Therapy. See additional directives at https://explorethevillage.com/members/hsv-covid-19/

Pickleball Courts reopened on Friday, May 8, under Phase 1 strict social distancing requirements. Reservations can be made 501-984-0468. Only players with a reservation will be allowed to play. Play is restricted to property owners only; no guest play is allowed under Phase 1. Reservations will be in 90-minute blocks. Check-in will be 15 minutes before each reservation block begins. A maximum of 5 players will be assigned per court and no shifting of players between courts will be allowed. Check-in will be set up outside. The building will be closed to all players; however, the outside bathrooms will be available for use and will be cleaned once per day. The courts will be open for play Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. See additional directives for Pickleball Courts use at https://explorethevillage.com/members/hsv-covid-19/

Additional information on the Balboa and Cortez Pavilions, Balboa, Cortez and DeSoto Beaches, Coronado Community Center, Coronado Library, Ponce de Leon Center and Woodlands Auditorium will be forthcoming as directives and guidelines are received from the Arkansas Department of Health.



